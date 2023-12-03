Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co decreased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,798 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its stake in Workday by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its stake in Workday by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 8,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Workday by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at about $609,000. Finally, Ossiam grew its holdings in Workday by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 11,346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $810,137.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,048.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 5,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $1,071,418.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,849,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $810,137.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,473 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,048.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,714 shares of company stock valued at $32,193,350 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY opened at $272.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.39. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.85 and a 52-week high of $273.63. The firm has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,137.17, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.45.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

