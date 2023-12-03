Glenview Trust Co Acquires 3,491 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Passaic Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Passaic Partners LLC now owns 297,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,703,000 after purchasing an additional 154,268 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 158,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,749,000 after purchasing an additional 49,030 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $86.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $96.02.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.