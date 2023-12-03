Glenview Trust Co Grows Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $263,837,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.7 %

GLD stock opened at $192.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.04. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $164.32 and a twelve month high of $192.40.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.