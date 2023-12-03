Glenview Trust Co Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $73.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.03. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

