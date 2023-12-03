Glenview Trust Co Trims Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 122.7% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.4 %

EMR stock opened at $90.12 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $100.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.61.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.