Glenview Trust Co Has $1.30 Million Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in McKesson by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE MCK opened at $464.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $453.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.96. The company has a market cap of $61.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.54. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $331.75 and a 1 year high of $476.35.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total transaction of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,561,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,333,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,082 shares of company stock valued at $30,258,690. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.83.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

