Glenview Trust Co Sells 46 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Glenview Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,795 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 32.6% during the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $67,328,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Netflix by 21.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 918,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $404,755,000 after buying an additional 160,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,937 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,116,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.85.

Netflix Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $465.74 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.41 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $417.20 and a 200 day moving average of $418.88. The firm has a market cap of $203.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,594 shares of company stock valued at $49,471,141 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

