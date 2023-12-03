Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,770 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Stryker by 9.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.30.

Stryker Price Performance

Stryker stock opened at $297.79 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $233.96 and a 1 year high of $306.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $275.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.03. The company has a market cap of $113.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at $23,330,498.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at $23,330,498.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,306 shares of company stock worth $18,236,134 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

