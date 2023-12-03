Glenview Trust Co Purchases 5,550 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $553,718,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,042,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,411,442,000 after buying an additional 7,651,641 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 55.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,461,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,827,000 after buying an additional 7,635,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Truist Financial in the second quarter worth about $124,987,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TFC opened at $33.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.49. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.51.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

