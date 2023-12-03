Glenview Trust Co Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Glenview Trust Co decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $72.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.19 and a twelve month high of $73.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.82 and a 200 day moving average of $69.86.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

