Glenview Trust Co Buys 244 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 74,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after acquiring an additional 20,465 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 20,181.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 24,420 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in General Electric by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.93.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $122.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.81 and its 200 day moving average is $110.89. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.57 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 3.61%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.