Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $27.02

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.02 and traded as high as $29.34. Middlefield Banc shares last traded at $29.34, with a volume of 6,460 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group started coverage on Middlefield Banc in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middlefield Banc in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Middlefield Banc Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $237.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.06.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $24.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 million. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 19.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Middlefield Banc Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middlefield Banc

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBCN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Middlefield Banc by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Middlefield Banc by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in Middlefield Banc by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 50,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Middlefield Banc by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. 25.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

