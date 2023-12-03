Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Announces Earnings Results

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.60 million. Genesco had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Genesco updated its FY24 guidance to $1.50-2.00 EPS.

Genesco Trading Down 16.1 %

GCO stock opened at $31.36 on Friday. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCO. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 7,836 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 946,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,213,000 after buying an additional 15,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Genesco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.

