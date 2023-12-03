Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.60 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Genesco updated its FY24 guidance to $1.50-2.00 EPS.

Genesco Stock Performance

NYSE GCO opened at $31.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.74 and a 200-day moving average of $27.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Genesco has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $51.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genesco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Genesco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GCO. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 1,447.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 295,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 276,543 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 67.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 284,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after purchasing an additional 114,053 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 13.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 791,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,818,000 after purchasing an additional 93,708 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,910,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 776.7% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 68,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.

