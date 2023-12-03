Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.60 million. Genesco had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 5.11%. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Genesco updated its FY24 guidance to $1.50-2.00 EPS.

Genesco Trading Down 16.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $31.36 on Friday. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Genesco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Genesco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 946,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,213,000 after purchasing an additional 15,179 shares during the period. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 928,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 13.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 791,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,818,000 after purchasing an additional 93,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,541,000 after purchasing an additional 20,290 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 306,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.

