Short Interest in Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) Declines By 16.3%

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the October 31st total of 14,700 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 195,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Lion Group by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 44,654 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lion Group by 68.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 337,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 137,468 shares in the last quarter.

Lion Group Trading Down 14.8 %

NASDAQ LGHL opened at $1.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04. Lion Group has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $82.50.

About Lion Group

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors. Its trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising contracts for difference trading, insurance brokerage, futures and securities brokerage, total return swap trading, and asset management services.

