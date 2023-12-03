Prelude Capital Management LLC Sells 64,325 Shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Prelude Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Free Report) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 64,325 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sohu.com were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOHU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Sohu.com in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sohu.com by 15,023.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Sohu.com by 117,363.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 12,910 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sohu.com in the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sohu.com stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.32. Sohu.com Limited has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $17.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SOHU shares. StockNews.com upgraded Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sohu.com from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

