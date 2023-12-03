20,989 Shares in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Purchased by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Core & Main by 37.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Core & Main by 3.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Core & Main by 3.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Core & Main by 3.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Core & Main by 6.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $36.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Core & Main news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $419,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $116,386.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Core & Main news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $419,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $116,386.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $1,137,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,645.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,335,866 shares of company stock worth $1,380,500,627 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Core & Main from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Core & Main from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wolfe Research raised Core & Main from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Core & Main from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.91.

Core & Main Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

