Prelude Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 44.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,068 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 12.1% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 783.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 170,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 151,469 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $3,367,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 351.2% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 202,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 157,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SU has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Desjardins cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 0.0 %

SU opened at $32.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $35.51. The company has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.76.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 34.13%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

