Prelude Capital Management LLC Acquires 24,897 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) by 71.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,897 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yext were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Yext by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 147,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Yext by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 137,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter worth $445,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Yext by 4,652.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,149,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,308,000 after buying an additional 2,104,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yext by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext Price Performance

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. Yext, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $14.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average is $8.35. The company has a market cap of $852.69 million, a P/E ratio of -36.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yext

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Yext had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Yext news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $93,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 112,477 shares in the company, valued at $697,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yext currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Yext

About Yext

(Free Report)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YEXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.