Prelude Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,915 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of CI opened at $269.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $293.81 and a 200 day moving average of $282.82. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The firm has a market cap of $78.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones cut The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on The Cigna Group

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.