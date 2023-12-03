Prelude Capital Management LLC Purchases 28,310 Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Free Report) by 47.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,310 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 156.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 467,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 285,254 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 8.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 72,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 28.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,160,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,173,000 after purchasing an additional 53,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1,268.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,216,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,704 shares during the last quarter. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ELP opened at $9.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.46. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

