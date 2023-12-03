Prelude Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR)

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 48,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPWR. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NET Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of NET Power in the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of NET Power in the second quarter worth approximately $95,149,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of NET Power in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in NET Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

Get NET Power alerts:

NET Power Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NPWR opened at $9.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.02. NET Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $17.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at NET Power

NET Power Company Profile

In related news, General Counsel James Mahon sold 26,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $395,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 74,732 shares of company stock worth $1,142,667 over the last ninety days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Free Report)

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. It invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NET Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NET Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.