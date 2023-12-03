Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $707,000 Holdings in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,741 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 272.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 55,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at $115,000. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAVE stock opened at $14.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.99. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.32.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.10. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SAVE shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

