Prelude Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,682 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,743 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 24.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after acquiring an additional 76,027 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 24.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 209.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $1,318,772.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,754.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $1,318,772.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,754.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 552 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 53,793 shares of company stock worth $2,895,054 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Down 0.1 %

FTNT stock opened at $52.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.22 and a 200 day moving average of $63.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTNT. Guggenheim raised shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. William Blair downgraded shares of Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.90.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

