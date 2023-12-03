Prelude Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 42,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,066,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 162,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 12,372 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,419,000. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 122.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 39,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 21,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on PLTR shares. HSBC started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet raised Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 30,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $589,141.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,496,734.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 30,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $589,141.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,496,734.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $56,477.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,479 shares in the company, valued at $965,835.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 319,564 shares of company stock worth $6,044,208 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR stock opened at $20.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 337.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.18. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

