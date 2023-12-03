Prelude Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI Chile ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 362.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $164,000.

Get iShares MSCI Chile ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of ECH stock opened at $27.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.81. The company has a market capitalization of $608.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 12-month low of $41.34 and a 12-month high of $56.53.

About iShares MSCI Chile ETF

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.