Prelude Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Prelude Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,584 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,289 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Quanta Services by 2,400.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.17.

Quanta Services Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:PWR opened at $190.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.25. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.61 and a 12-month high of $212.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.