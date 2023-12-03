Prelude Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,939 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,939 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,211,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,027,000 after purchasing an additional 28,028 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 26.3% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,093,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,911 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,213,000 after purchasing an additional 440,850 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 33.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,717,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,210,000 after purchasing an additional 433,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,643,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,594,000 after purchasing an additional 76,470 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $23.99 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $59.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day moving average is $33.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.23 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC Therapeutics

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Alethia Young sold 11,666 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $465,006.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,410.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Further Reading

