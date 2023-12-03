Short Interest in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Declines By 17.8%

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the October 31st total of 13,630,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.
MTTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Matterport from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Matterport from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Matterport from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTTR. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Matterport during the second quarter worth $4,050,528,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matterport by 202.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Matterport by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.52% of the company’s stock.
MTTR opened at $2.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68. Matterport has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $4.07.
Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Matterport had a negative net margin of 135.23% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. The business had revenue of $40.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.09 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Matterport will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.
