Short Interest in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Declines By 17.8%

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the October 31st total of 13,630,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Matterport from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Matterport from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Matterport from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Get Matterport alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Matterport

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matterport

In other news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 100,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $262,260.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,142,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,981,395.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Matterport news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 53,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $140,890.41. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 218,132 shares in the company, valued at $569,324.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 100,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $262,260.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,142,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,981,395.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 249,261 shares of company stock worth $649,321. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTTR. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Matterport during the second quarter worth $4,050,528,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matterport by 202.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Matterport by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Trading Up 6.7 %

MTTR opened at $2.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68. Matterport has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $4.07.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Matterport had a negative net margin of 135.23% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. The business had revenue of $40.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.09 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Matterport will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Matterport

(Get Free Report)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.