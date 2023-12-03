Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $600,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY)

Prelude Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY – Free Report) by 32.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,548 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,830,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 283,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 43,124 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 108,113 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 150,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 63,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 126,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 46,403 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.44.

The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund tracks an index with exposure to futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index with average one-month maturity. Exposure resets daily. VIXY was launched on Jan 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

