Know Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW) Short Interest Update

Know Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 616,700 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the October 31st total of 745,300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 462,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Know Labs

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Know Labs by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 51,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in Know Labs by 15.4% in the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Know Labs by 957.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 139,469 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Know Labs in the third quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Know Labs in the first quarter valued at about $332,000. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Know Labs alerts:

Know Labs Stock Performance

Shares of Know Labs stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. Know Labs has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $1.80.

Know Labs Company Profile

Know Labs, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary biosensor technologies in the United States. Its proprietary platform technologies include ChromaID and Bio-RFID technologies that utilizes electromagnetic energy along the electromagnetic spectrum to perform analytics. The company was formerly known as Visualant, Incorporated and changed its name to Know Labs, Inc in May 2018.

Featured Stories

