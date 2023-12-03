Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Short Interest Down 16.9% in November

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the October 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Approximately 18.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $95.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ KRUS opened at $64.16 on Friday. Kura Sushi USA has a 52 week low of $37.97 and a 52 week high of $110.00. The company has a market cap of $715.38 million, a PE ratio of 641.60 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.90.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $54.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.45 million. Kura Sushi USA had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 1.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 53.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 247,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,629,000 after acquiring an additional 15,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 292.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 15,649 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kura Sushi USA

