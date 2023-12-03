Prelude Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Prelude Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MAG. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 137.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,340,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,050,000 after buying an additional 5,409,886 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in MAG Silver during the second quarter worth $11,613,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 865,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,520,000 after buying an additional 440,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 98.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 849,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,741,000 after buying an additional 420,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in MAG Silver during the second quarter worth $3,562,000. 42.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAG. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $16.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.39.

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $12.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.15. MAG Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.02.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

