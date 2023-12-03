Short Interest in LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR) Declines By 18.0%

LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the October 31st total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

LENSAR Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:LNSR opened at $2.56 on Friday. LENSAR has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average is $3.13.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter. LENSAR had a negative return on equity of 34.41% and a negative net margin of 32.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNSR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LENSAR by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC increased its stake in LENSAR by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 287,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in LENSAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LENSAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of LENSAR by 70.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 17,810 shares during the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

