Short Interest in LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR) Declines By 18.0%

LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the October 31st total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
LENSAR Trading Up 2.8 %
NASDAQ:LNSR opened at $2.56 on Friday. LENSAR has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average is $3.13.
LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter. LENSAR had a negative return on equity of 34.41% and a negative net margin of 32.13%.
About LENSAR
LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.
