Short Interest in SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) Decreases By 17.4%

SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,000 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the October 31st total of 164,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of SCSK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

OTCMKTS:SCSKF opened at $16.71 on Friday. SCSK has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $16.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.21.

SCSK Corporation provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Industrial IT Business, Financial IT Business, IT Business Solutions, IT Platform Solutions, IT Management Service, and Others. The Industrial IT Business segment offers various IT solutions comprising core systems, manufacturing management systems, information management systems, supply chain management systems, customer relationship management systems, e-commerce systems, and other systems for manufacturing, communication, and energy industries.

