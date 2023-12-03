Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,400 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the October 31st total of 226,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,874.0 days.

Otsuka Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:OSUKF opened at $41.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.99. Otsuka has a twelve month low of $31.05 and a twelve month high of $44.50.

Otsuka Company Profile

Otsuka Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of system integration, support, and other services in Japan. The System Integration Business segment offers management systems and collaborative software, such as ERP packages and groupware to cover a range of specialized fields, including CAD and web technologies; and provides software, hardware, intranet, and security products for the construction and expansion of computer networks, as well as intermediary services between manufacturers and system integrators.

