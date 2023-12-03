Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,400 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the October 31st total of 226,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,874.0 days.
Otsuka Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:OSUKF opened at $41.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.99. Otsuka has a twelve month low of $31.05 and a twelve month high of $44.50.
Otsuka Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Otsuka
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- Trading Halts Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.