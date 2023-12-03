Short Interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Decreases By 17.7%

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,500 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the October 31st total of 216,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 359.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 830,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,500,000 after acquiring an additional 650,088 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 53.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 562,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,136,000 after acquiring an additional 196,346 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 118,120 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 7.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 533,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,729,000 after acquiring an additional 37,998 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 34.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 433,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after acquiring an additional 112,000 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

Alpine Income Property Trust Trading Up 2.1 %

PINE stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.34. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $20.79. The stock has a market cap of $228.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81.

Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 215.69%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

Further Reading

