Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Short Interest Update

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,420,000 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the October 31st total of 6,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 9.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 774,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 833,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,387,000 after purchasing an additional 249,277 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

NYSE ST opened at $33.18 on Friday. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $54.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.05.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

