Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Short Interest Down 17.6% in November

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the October 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KBWP opened at $91.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.66. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.16 and a fifty-two week high of $92.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.33.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.3234 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF

About Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBWP. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 546.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000.

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

