Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Short Interest Down 17.6% in November

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the October 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Stock Performance
Shares of KBWP opened at $91.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.66. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.16 and a fifty-two week high of $92.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.33.
Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.3234 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF
About Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF
The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.
