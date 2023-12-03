Prelude Capital Management LLC Acquires 918 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,902 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in Salesforce by 89.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter worth $396,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Salesforce by 18.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,547,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $329,387,000 after acquiring an additional 239,786 shares during the period. Finally, Verum Partners LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $260.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $263.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.08, for a total value of $3,286,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,906,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,722,847.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 764,370 shares of company stock valued at $165,344,853. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

