Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 5th

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at C$20.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.62. Alamos Gold has a one year low of C$12.88 and a one year high of C$20.20.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$343.72 million during the quarter. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 20.34%. Equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.823603 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alamos Gold

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Scott Kyle Parsons sold 21,977 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.32, for a total transaction of C$402,508.76. In other news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total value of C$176,378.00. Also, Senior Officer Scott Kyle Parsons sold 21,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.32, for a total value of C$402,508.76. Insiders sold a total of 264,768 shares of company stock valued at $4,822,016 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating and set a C$19.50 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. National Bankshares set a C$21.25 price objective on Alamos Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$19.25 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th.

View Our Latest Report on Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.