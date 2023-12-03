Cibc World Market Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) by 48.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 16,936 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. owned 0.08% of Methanex worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Methanex by 14.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,618,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $354,536,000 after buying an additional 978,936 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Methanex by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,951,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,194,000 after buying an additional 19,735 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 60.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,072,000 after acquiring an additional 616,146 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 156.4% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,208,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,211,000 after acquiring an additional 736,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the second quarter worth approximately $39,344,000. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MEOH. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday. CIBC lifted their price target on Methanex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group raised Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised Methanex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Methanex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.75.

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $43.16 on Friday. Methanex Co. has a 52 week low of $35.46 and a 52 week high of $54.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.53.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Methanex’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.02%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

