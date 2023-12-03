Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Position Increased by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.27 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.47.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

