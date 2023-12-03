Cibc World Market Inc. Grows Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 15,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

KWEB stock opened at $27.67 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $36.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.81.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

