Cibc World Market Inc. Trims Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Cibc World Market Inc. cut its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $461.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.00.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $455.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $426.30. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $377.89 and a 1-year high of $474.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $535.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total transaction of $1,294,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,404.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.85, for a total value of $802,954.25. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,627.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total value of $1,294,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,404.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,338 shares of company stock valued at $5,843,757. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

