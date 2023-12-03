Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 104.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,999 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 93.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2,538.1% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 272.3% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Stock Up 1.4 %

FAST stock opened at $60.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.09. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $45.70 and a 52 week high of $61.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 70.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $1,204,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,035,155.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,037,932.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,810.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $1,204,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,035,155.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,628 shares of company stock valued at $5,867,257 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

