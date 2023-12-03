Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. decreased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $980,759,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 69,785.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,903,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $969,193,000 after buying an additional 7,892,082 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 12,581.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,760,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,168,000 after buying an additional 5,715,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at $333,749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet downgraded Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $118.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $136.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.64. The firm has a market cap of $109.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 107.41%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

