New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Bought by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) by 61.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,224,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 842,951 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of New Gold worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in New Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in New Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in New Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in New Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 26th. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of New Gold from $1.20 to $1.15 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of New Gold from $1.00 to $1.05 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.59.

New Gold Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.58. New Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $1.52.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $201.30 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. On average, analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

