CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CYBR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $55,479,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 20.9% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,135,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,070,000 after buying an additional 196,627 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at $27,815,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at $24,857,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 12.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,206,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,507,000 after buying an additional 132,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $201.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.33 and a beta of 1.04. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.19 and a 52 week high of $204.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $191.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.50 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. Research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CYBR shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.41.

About CyberArk Software

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

